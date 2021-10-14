STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | David Fincher sets docuseries 'Voir' with Netflix

The 'Voir' series will premiere on November 13 at AFI Fest in Los Angeles before it lands on Netflix.

Published: 14th October 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

'Voir' is a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema.

'Voir' is a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema. (Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is once again collaborating with critically-acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher for a docuseries.

The streamer shared the news in a post on Twitter, revealing that the docuseries is titled "Voir".

The series will premiere on November 13 at AFI Fest in Los Angeles before it lands on Netflix.

"From executive producer David Fincher...'Voir', a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film's modern masters," read the tweet from NetflixFilm.

Earlier this week, the streaming service had teased that it will be announcing a new project with Fincher.

With Netflix, the filmmaker first worked for crime series "Mindhunter", about a special team within the FBI that investigates what makes serial killers tick during the '70s.

The critically-acclaimed show started in 2017 with its second dropping in 2019.

Since then, the fans have been ardently waiting for a third season.

After "Mindhunter", Fincher worked again with Netflix for "Mank", the biographical drama film based on the life of "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz.

Starring Gary Oldman in the titular role, the film was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won trophies for best production design and cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix David Fincher Voir documentary series Gary Oldman Mindhunter
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp