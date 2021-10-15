Millicent Simmonds, Rachel Brosnahan to lead 'Helen & Teacher'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Titled 'Helen & Teacher', the period biographical drama will be directed by Wash Westmoreland of 'Still Alice' fame, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Simmonds, who will portray Helen Keller in the film, is in fact a distant cousin of the activist.

Brosnahan will star as Anne Sullivan, Keller's committed yet controlling translator and companion.

Set during the early 1900s, the movie will follow Keller's tumultuous time at Radcliffe College of Harvard University when her rapidly expanding worldview and sexual awakening brings her into direct conflict with the more conservative Sullivan.

When Ms. Sullivan is courted by the young and brilliant publisher, John Macy, tensions escalate between the two women threatening the bonds of their friendship.

'Helen & Teacher' has a screenplay by Laetitia Mikles and Westmoreland. It was written in consultation with a team at Helen Keller National Center for Youth and Adults.

A Killer Films and Sugar23 production, the film will be produced by Sukee Chew and Pamela Koffler. Victor Paul Wajnberg and Russ Posternak will serve as executive producers.