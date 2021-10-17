STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds taking 'a little sabbatical' after wrapping 'Spirited'

Directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, "Spirited" is the modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol".

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has announced that he has taken "a little sabbatical" from films following the wrap on the Apple TV Plus film "Spirited".

The 44-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Reynolds wrote alongside a series of photos of him with cast and crew members on the Christmas-themed musical film.

It also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Reynolds, who was most recently seen in "Free Guy", said he had a great time working on the upcoming film.

"Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer..." he wrote.

The actor will next be seen in the action comedy film "Red Notice", which will be released on Netflix in November.

It also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Reynolds also has "The Adam Project", a sci-fi movie, also scheduled to be released on the streamer early next year.

