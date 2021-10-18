STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Laura Harrier onboard 'Iron Mike'

The film also features has added Harvey Keitel, Grace Zabriskie, Olunike Adeliyi, and TJ Atoms in supporting roles.

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that a limited series based on the life of American boxing icon Mike Tyson was in works ar Hulu, with Trevante Rhodes set to essay the titular character. 

The project has now welcomed new cast members, including Laura Harrier, best known for her role in BlacKkKlansman. Harrier will play Robin Givens, Tyson’s first wife.

Written by I, Tonya-fame Steven Rogers and directed by Craig Gillespie, the series will follow the controversial life and career of the former world champion.

Actor Margot Robbie is serving as executive producer with Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist serving as showrunner and executive producer. Additionally, 20th Television’s Rogers, Gist, Rhodes, Gillespie and Robbie are producing.

