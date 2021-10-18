STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FX cancels Y: The Last Man  before S1 finale

FX’s latest post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man has been cancelled by Hulu. The news comes weeks before the season finale airs on November 1.

Published: 18th October 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:23 AM

By Express News Service

FX’s latest post-apocalyptic drama Y: The Last Man has been cancelled by Hulu. The news comes weeks before the season finale airs on November 1. Executive producer Eliza Clark announced the news on Twitter. “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end,” said Clark.

“FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn (sic)” Clark added.

Actor Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Cunningham in the series, expressed her disappointment and wrote, “While I’m disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you’re with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn.” Y: The Last Man, developed by Clark, is based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The rest of Season 1 of the show will continue to be released on Mondays via FX on Hulu.

The series is set after a cataclysmic event in which everyone with a Y chromosome dies, except one cisgender male, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The series also stars Diane Lane, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Olivia Thirlby, Ashley Romans, and Marin Ireland. Y: The Last Man is produced by Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with Nellie Reed. Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan & Melina Matsoukas are exec producers.

