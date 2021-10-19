STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Betty Gilpin to star in HBO series 'Blood Sugar'

Emmy nominee Gilpin, who was last seen in the film 'The Tomorrow War', will also executive produce the upcoming HBO series.

Published: 19th October 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Betty Gilpin

Hollywood actress Betty Gilpin (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "GLOW" star Betty Gilpin is set to feature in "Blood Sugar", a series set up at premium cable network HBO. The Annapurna project is written by Duke Merriman and Preston Thompson, reported Deadline.

The synopsis of the series reads: "When the Sharks of Shark Tank laugh the delightful Margot Schultz and her frozen food business off stage, little do they know, they're setting in motion one of the funniest, bloodiest and wildest rises to fame and fortune this country has ever seen."

Emmy nominee Gilpin, who was last seen in the film "The Tomorrow War", will also executive produce the upcoming HBO series. Claire Wilson will serve as showrunner on "Blood Sugar", with Lucy Tcherniak attached to direct.

Wilson and Tcherniak will executive produce along with Gilpin, Merriman and Thompson Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu for Annapurna, and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures are also credited as executive producers.

Gilpin's slate of upcoming projects include the Showtime drama series "Three Women", Starz's Watergate drama series "Gaslit" and the Apple TV Plus anthology series "Roar".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Betty Gilpin Blood Sugar HBO
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp