'Justice League' director threatened me on set: Gal Gadot 

While Gal Gadot has described her experience with director Joss Whedon in the past, she has never gone into the details about what transpired on the set of the 2017 superhero movie.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the Justice League sneak peek.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the Justice League sneak peek. (Photo | YouTube Screenshot)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has detailed director Joss Whedon's behaviour during the reshoots for the Warner Bros film "Justice League" and revealed how he "threatened" her career.

While Gadot has described her experience with Whedon in the past, she has never gone into the details about what transpired on the set of the 2017 superhero movie.

Whedon was brought in by the studio for the reshoots and rewrites on the film when original director Zack Snyder stepped down during post-production following the death of his daughter.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Gadot said she immediately told people that things were not okay.

"Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it...you're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay," she said.

The actor, who rose to superstardom in Hollywood and is awaiting the release of the Netflix action film "Red Notice", said she had a "strong" sense of justice.

"I would've done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don't know. We'll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it's done. Water under the bridge."
 

