'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in Maharashtra theatres on Oct 22

The film, which released in other parts of the country in September, could not open in the state as theatres remained shut here amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 19th October 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is all set to release in theatres across Maharashtra on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.

The movie marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead.

It is set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

The story follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as "Just Mercy" and "Short Term 12", has also penned the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

