STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' to continue with new spinoff series 'XO, Kitty'

Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty Song Covey, the youngest daughter in the Covey household.

Published: 19th October 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has given a 10-episode series order for a "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" spinoff "XO, Kitty", starring Anna Cathcart. Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty Song Covey, the youngest daughter in the Covey household.

The young adult dramady is inspired by the film franchise and New York Times best-selling series by author Jenny Han.

It revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line, according to the official logline.

Han is credited as creator on the series and serves as co-showrunner on "XO, Kitty" alongside Sascha Rothchild of "GLOW" fame. They executive produce the show alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

Awesomeness Studios, which produced the film trilogy for Netflix, is the studio on the series. The pilot was co-written by Han and Siobhan Vivian. "The To All the Boys" franchise launched in 2018 and made global stars out of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film had two sequels in "PS I Still Love You" (2020) and "Always and Forever" (2021).

Cathcart has previously worked in "Odd Squad" and Disney's "Descendants" franchise. Both Condor and Centino are working on different projects for Netflix. Condor next stars in the scripted comedy series "Boo, Bitch", and Centineo leads an upcoming CIA drama for the streamer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
XO Kitty Anna Cathcart To All The Boys Ive Loved Before Netflix
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp