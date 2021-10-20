Danny DeVito on board Haunted Mansion reboot

By Express News Service

Actor Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming remake of The Haunted Mansion. The actor joins the previously announced cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson in the film.

The reboot is set to be directed by Justin Simien, famous for Dear White People and Bad Hair, from a script written by Katie Dippold. Haunted Mansion is based on the scary theme park ride which first opened at Disneyland in 1969. The ride took guests through a terrifying manor filled with ghosts, ghouls and various other undead residents. It was also one of the only attractions in which Disney employees were encouraged not to smile.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, but it is believed to follow a mother and her son who come across the titular mansion that is more than it seems while being orbited by various characters key to undressing the spooky mystery.

DeVito is set to play the role of a smug professor in the film. The production of the film began last week in New Orleans and Atlanta. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are attached to produce the film through their Rideback banner. Nick Reynolds of Rideback will serve as executive producer. DeVito is soon set to reunite with Ivan Reitman and Arnold Schwarzenegger for Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 comedy hit Twins.

