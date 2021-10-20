STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Danny DeVito on board Haunted Mansion reboot

The actor joins the previously announced cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson in the film.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Danny DeVito

Veteran actor Danny DeVito (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming remake of The Haunted Mansion. The actor joins the previously announced cast members LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson in the film.

The reboot is set to be directed by Justin Simien, famous for Dear White People and Bad Hair, from a script written by Katie Dippold. Haunted Mansion is based on the scary theme park ride which first opened at Disneyland in 1969. The ride took guests through a terrifying manor filled with ghosts, ghouls and various other undead residents. It was also one of the only attractions in which Disney employees were encouraged not to smile.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, but it is believed to follow a mother and her son who come across the titular mansion that is more than it seems while being orbited by various characters key to undressing the spooky mystery.

DeVito is set to play the role of a smug professor in the film. The production of the film began last week in New Orleans and Atlanta. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are attached to produce the film through their Rideback banner. Nick Reynolds of Rideback will serve as executive producer. DeVito is soon set to reunite with Ivan Reitman and Arnold Schwarzenegger for Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 comedy hit Twins.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danny DeVito
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp