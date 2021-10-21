STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos to hit Amazon Prime Video

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

By Express News Service

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. Headlined by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the Amazon film will hit screens in UK and US on December 10, the streamer announced.

Sorkin’s film chronicles the relationship between Hollywood icon Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz (Bardem), the fabled stars of the classic 1950s American sitcom I Love Lucy. The two icons are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in film, billed as a behind-the-scenes drama.

Amazon’s statement reads, “A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’.” Being the Ricardos also stars Jake Lacy, J K Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.

