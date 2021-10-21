BTS, Justin Bieber lead MTV EMA nominations, check full nominee list here

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean band BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories.

Bieber's nods include the best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and 'STAY' with The Kid LAROI, best video for 'Peaches', best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans.

Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across the best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each.

2021 MTV EMA nominees:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'

Taylor Swift - 'willow'

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'

Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears' (Remix)

Best New Artist

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Maneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalia

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Foushee

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'

Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil'

girl in red - 'Serotonin'

H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'

Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14.