BTS, Justin Bieber lead MTV EMA nominations, check full nominee list here
Published: 21st October 2021 05:32 PM | Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:32 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean band BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories.
Bieber's nods include the best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and 'STAY' with The Kid LAROI, best video for 'Peaches', best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans.
Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across the best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each.
2021 MTV EMA nominees:
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'
Taylor Swift - 'willow'
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears' (Remix)
Best New Artist
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Maneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalia
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Foushee
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'
Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil'
girl in red - 'Serotonin'
H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'
Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)
Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14.