STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Freida Pinto reveals about secret marriage with fiance Cory Tran

The 37-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with Tran, said that the couple eventually went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and got married.

Published: 21st October 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Freida Pinto (R) with husband and photographer Cory Tran

Actor Freida Pinto (R) with husband and photographer Cory Tran (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Freida Pinto has revealed she tied the knot with her fiance and photographer Cory Tran when they were in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Slumdog Millionaire" star said when they got engaged in November 2019, they thought they will have "this most magical wedding" but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

"I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple. But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," Pinto said during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with Tran, said that the couple eventually went to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and got married. "Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

Pinto also shared she meet Tran (34) through actor Aaron Paul, her co-star in the drama series "The Path". She told Clarkson that she was happily single while shooting their television show in New York when Paul said, "'I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I'm going to introduce you to my friend'."

The actor recalled telling Paul she did not want him playing matchmaker and added, "But he still did it and turns out I got engaged to Cory, his friend."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Freida Pinto Cory Tran Freida Pinto marriage Freida Pinto wedding
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp