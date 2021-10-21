Uma Thurman joins Showtime series Super Pumped as Arianna Huffington

By Express News Service

Uma Thurman has joined the cast of Showtime series Super Pumped. She will be playing Arianna Huffington’s character in it.

Super Pumped is based on Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The series is planned as an anthology with each season focusing on a different business world story. In the first season, Uma Thurman is set to appear opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Gordon-Levitt plays Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO, and Kyle Chandler essays the role of his mentor Bill Gurley.

Uma Thurman essays the role of Arianna Huffington, who was the co-founder of The Huffington Post and also an Uber board member. The show depicts the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti are also part of the cast.

