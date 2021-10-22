Director Quentin Tarantino hints at directing 'Kill Bill 3'

By Express News Service

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival. Speaking at the event, he said that he has “no idea” what his next project will be but hinted that he could make another Kill Bill movie.

The Pulp Fiction director also added that he is interested in exploring comedy as he described an unspecified Spaghetti Western project that he is planning.

“It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing—and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it,” said Tarantino.

He added, “I’m looking forward to shooting that (thing) because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language. The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language.”