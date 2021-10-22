Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins to lead thriller Section Eight

By Express News Service

Actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten will all headline the upcoming action movie Section Eight.

Based on an original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway, the film is set to be directed by Christian Sesma. The film follows a former soldier, who avenges the murder of his family. He is sprung from prison and is recruited by a shadowy government agency.

Section Eight marks the fifth time Lundgren and Adkins are starring together, after The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Legendary, and the upcoming Castle Falls.

Section Eight is produced by Brandon Burrows of Firebrand.