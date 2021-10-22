STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sony Pictures to adapt Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne's love story into feature film

The film will follow Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's bond, one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series 'The Osbournes'. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne's romance with his wife Sharon Osbourne will be the subject of an upcoming feature film.

As per Variety, Sony Pictures and Polygon Entertainment will develop the yet-to-be-titled project, which will follow the celebrity couple's decades-long romance in biopic format.

The film will follow their bond, one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series 'The Osbournes'. Oscar nominee Lee Hall, whose writing credits include 'Rocketman' and 'Billy Elliot', is scripting the project.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen," Sharon added.

The couple reportedly met in the 80s during the height of Ozzy's fame. He was previously married to Thelma Riley from 1981 to 1972.

Sharon and her kids Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne are producing via their label Osbourne Media, with Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

Music will obviously play a large role in the film and will feature tracks from Ozzy's band Black Sabbath as well as work from his solo career.

Led by Jack Osbourne, Osbourne Media produces scripted and unscripted content for multiple platforms. He produced the documentary 'God Bless Ozzy Osbourne' for Showtime and oversaw the production of NatGeo Wild's series 'Alpha Dogs'.

His most recent documentary, 'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne', was a headliner for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharon Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne The Osbournes Lee Hall Sony Pictures Polygon Entertainment Ozzy Osbourne biopic
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp