Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding, see pics here

After the demise of Paul, Diesel maintained a close relationship with Meadow, who calls him her godfather. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vin Diesel with Meadow Walker at her wedding (Photo | Instagram/@meadowwalker)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has tied the knot.

On Saturday, Meadow took to Instagram to reveal that she got married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

She posted a black and white video of her beachside wedding and captioned it as, "we're married."

She also uploaded a picture with Paul's 'Fast & Furious' co-star Vin Diesel, who walked the model down the aisle in place of her father.

For the unversed, Paul, who played Brian O'Connor in the 'Fast and Furious franchise', tragically died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow was just 15 when Paul passed away.

