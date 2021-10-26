STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Martin Luther King Jr biography 'The Seminaria' to get TV series adaptation

Watford aims to adapt the book for TV via his Tyler Street Films partnership with Jack Manning III and Tiffany Elle Burgess.

Published: 26th October 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Author Patrick Parr's "The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age" is getting a TV series adaptation with Lawrence 'LAW' Watford's Divine Write Pictures buying the film, television and digital rights to the book.

According to Deadline, Watford aims to adapt the book for TV via his Tyler Street Films partnership with Jack Manning III and Tiffany Elle Burgess.

Parr's book, published in 2018, explores Martin Luther King Jr. life as a student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and his romance with a white woman, Betty Moitz, who was the daughter of the school dietitian.

"I'm always attracted to stories that have incongruence as a central theme, so when I first read about Dr. King's relationship with Betty Moitz in the press, I was intrigued, as I imagine most people probably were," Watford said.

The director-writer said with focus on King's personal life people will get to know their hero as a normal human being.

"We're always aware of the ways in which our heroes have impacted us during our formative years, but it's rare that we get an authentic glimpse into the events and people who shaped them into these legendary people we celebrate today.

"We also never get an opportunity to envision them, truly and fully as human beings. So the goal is to introduce us to the variety of people that influenced MLK's life during that time," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Luther King Jr
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp