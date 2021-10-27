STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bill Murray reveals he will appear in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Murray pressed on, explaining that despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe not really being his normal thing, he was wooed to join the movie by director Peyton Reed.

WASHINGTON: Veteran actor Bill Murray is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star hinted that he might appear in the upcoming Marvel film 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'.

As per Variety, while promoting his role in Wes Anderson's latest outing 'The French Dispatch', the 71-year-old actor said in a recent interview published by German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (or FAZ) that he recently shot a role on 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

Murray was asked about working multiple times with directors like Anderson, Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch, and whether that means if it's important for him to work with filmmakers he knows and likes.

By way of answering, Murray said, "You know, recently I made a Marvel movie," before immediately seeming to regret the disclosure: "I probably won't tell you, but never mind," he added.

"In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project," Murray said.

"But for me, the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director -- and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director," Murray added.

While Murray did not mention Reed's name, he did cite "the cheerleader story, 'Bring It On'" -- which was directed by Reed -- as a "damn good" film and another reason why he signed on to make a superhero movie with its director.

"So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise," Murray said.

Several stars are set to reprise their roles from previous 'Ant-Man' movies in the upcoming movie, including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and the Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.

Jonathan Majors is also playing the main villain, Kang the Conqueror, a variant of the character he played in the Season 1 finale of Marvel's Disney Plus series 'Loki'. Kathryn Newton will play the grown-up version of Scott's daughter Cassie.

But unlike these actors, fans should not expect Murray to become a fixture of the MCU.

"Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie," Murray told FAZ when asked if he regrets making a superhero film. "But I don't think I need that experience a second time." 

