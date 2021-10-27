Paris Hilton's wedding docuseries to release on November 11

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American socialite Paris Hilton's docuseries 'Paris in Love' is scheduled to release on November 11.

The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum, reported Variety.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, 'Paris in Love' is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh.

The makers also unveiled the trailer, in which she can be seen gearing up for her big day. In the trailer, we can also see a shot of a save-the-date card that was designed by Reum. It states that "P&C" will wed on "11.11.21"--the same day that the 'Paris in Love's' premiere episode drops.

The first episode of 'Paris in Love' will premiere on Peacock on November 11. New episodes will be dropping every Thursday.