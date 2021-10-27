STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paris Hilton's wedding docuseries to release on November 11

The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum

Published: 27th October 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American socialite Paris Hilton's docuseries 'Paris in Love' is scheduled to release on November 11.

The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum, reported Variety.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, 'Paris in Love' is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh.

The makers also unveiled the trailer, in which she can be seen gearing up for her big day. In the trailer, we can also see a shot of a save-the-date card that was designed by Reum. It states that "P&C" will wed on "11.11.21"--the same day that the 'Paris in Love's' premiere episode drops.

The first episode of 'Paris in Love' will premiere on Peacock on November 11. New episodes will be dropping every Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Hilton Paris Hilton wedding docuseries
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp