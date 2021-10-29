STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Benedict Cumberbatch to play poisoned Soviet spy in HBO series 'Londongrad'

Cumberbatch will also executive produce the series under his SunnyMarch production banner, reported Variety.

Published: 29th October 2021 11:20 AM

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Benedict Cumberbatch will star in an upcoming HBO limited series, titled "Londongrad".

Based on Alan Cowell's book "The Terminal Spy", the show will feature Cumberbatch as former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned with Polonium-210 in 2006.

Litvinenko, who worked in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) as an organized crime officer, fled to London in 2000.

He became a writer, journalist and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin.

The former KGB spy was mysteriously poisoned in London in 2006.

Twenty-two days after his hospitalisation, he had succumbed to the radioactive isotope polonium-210.

Bryan Fogel will direct the show with David Scarpa adapting Cowell's book for the small screen.

The two will also serve as executive producers alongside Len Amato, Adam Ackland and Claire Marshall.

Cumberbatch currently stars in filmmaker Jane Campion's acclaimed Netflix feature film "Power of the Dog".

The actor will next reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Doctor Strange in "Spiderman: Far From Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

Benedict Cumberbatch Londongrad HBO limited series
