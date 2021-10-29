STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Krasinski's next directorial adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw

Krasinski will direct and star in the movie opposite actor Ryan Reynolds in the yet-untitled movie, which has been set up at Paramount Pictures.

Published: 29th October 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

John Krasinski

Hollywood actor John Krasinski (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are set to feature in John Krasinski's upcoming directorial movie.

The story is based on an original idea of Krasinski's about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Waller-Bridge and Shaw's characters have been kept under wraps.

The movie will be produced by Reynolds along with his Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form.

Reynolds is also a producer via his company, Maximum Effort, while the production house's George Dewey will executive produce.

Waller-Bridge and Shaw previously worked together on critically-acclaimed series "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve".

Waller-Bridge is currently filming for "Indiana Jones 5", in which she is starring alongside Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford.

Shaw will next appear in the "Star Wars" series "Andor" for streaming service Disney Plus.

