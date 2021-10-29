STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liam Neeson to headline thriller 'In The Land Of Saints And Sinners'

Liam Neeson will play the lead in In The Land Of Saints And Sinners.

Published: 29th October 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Liam Neeson will play the lead in In The Land Of Saints And Sinners. The Ireland-set thriller features him playing a former contract killer. The film reunites him with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz. In In The Land Of Saints And Sinners Neeson’s character finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Ciaran Hinds, famous for Belfast and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, also star in the film.

Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane have penned the screenplay, which has been revised by Matthew Feitshans. Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane are backing the film for Prodigal Films Limited. The shooting of the film is expected to begin 
in March 2022 in Ireland.

Neeson is currently completing post-production work on the action films Blacklight, Memory and Retribution.

