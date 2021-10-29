STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pierce Brosnan to star in hitman thriller 'Fast Charlie' 

Published: 29th October 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Pierce Brosnan has been roped in to play the central character in filmmaker Phillip Noyce's hitman thriller "Fast Charlie".

The film is based on Victor Gischler's 2001 novel "Gun Monkeys".

According to Deadline, the movie is scheduled to start production in January.

The story will focus on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman.

"When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean.

Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive," the film's logline reads.

Richard Wenk has penned the movie.

The project will be produced by Daniel Grodnik and Mitchell Welch, while Screen Media's David Fannon and Seth Needle will executive produce with Foresight Unlimited's Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg.

Brosnan's upcoming films include Warner Brothers' "Black Adam" and Netflix's action-comedy "The Out-Laws".

