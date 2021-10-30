STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kristen Stewart begins casting for directorial 'Chronology of Water'

Actor Kristen Stewart is making her directorial debut with the adaptation of the memoir The Chronology of Water. She is currently casting for the lead role of author Lidia Yuknavitch.

By Express News Service

She is quoted saying to Variety, “We’ve been putting together and have been thinking about this for a really long time. I’m so stoked. It’s taken the time it’s needed. Some of these take a decade to 
put together. I just jump every gun in my life and start talking about stuff before they’re really 
relevant, but it’s more relevant than ever. Now we’re casting the movie. We’re finding our Lidia Yuknavitch.”

Kristen Stewart is garnering many awards buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. The actor also wrapped filming on director David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future with Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Scott Speedman.

