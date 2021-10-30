STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zack Snyder teases next sci-fi thriller 'Rebel Moon'

We had earlier reported that Zack Snyder will be directing a sci-fi thriller titled Rebel Moon for Netflix.

Hollywood director Zack Snyder

Hollywood director Zack Snyder (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

During his recent appearance in the Post-Credit Podcast, the filmmaker teased the tone of the film. Drawing references from the opening scene of his 2013 superhero film, Man of Steel, Synder told, “The beginning of Man of Steel has pretty big science fiction elements in it, right. That’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it.”

The 300-filmmaker added, “Frankly, what I’m really interested (in) with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie.”
Meanwhile, Snyder will be producing Army of Thieves, the prequel to his zombie-heist film, Army of the Dead.
 

