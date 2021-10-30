Zack Snyder teases next sci-fi thriller 'Rebel Moon'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Zack Snyder will be directing a sci-fi thriller titled Rebel Moon for Netflix. The film, inspired by the works of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and the epic space opera franchise, Star Wars, marks Snyder’s second directorial for Netflix.

During his recent appearance in the Post-Credit Podcast, the filmmaker teased the tone of the film. Drawing references from the opening scene of his 2013 superhero film, Man of Steel, Synder told, “The beginning of Man of Steel has pretty big science fiction elements in it, right. That’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it.”

The 300-filmmaker added, “Frankly, what I’m really interested (in) with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie.”

Meanwhile, Snyder will be producing Army of Thieves, the prequel to his zombie-heist film, Army of the Dead.

