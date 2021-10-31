STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Legendary singer Bryan Adams tests positive for coronavirus

Adams was set to perform at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, a last-minute positive Covid test rendered him unable to attend

Published: 31st October 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bryan Adams. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Veteran singer Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams was set to perform at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, a last-minute positive Covid test rendered him unable to attend, reported Variety.

Adams contracted coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Adams at the ceremony to perform.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi also recently tested positive for coronavirus. He cancelled his concert appearance in Miami Beach after learning about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bryan Adams Bryan Adams covid
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp