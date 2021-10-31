STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Smith opens up about having suicidal thoughts in past

In the newly-dropped trailer of his fitness docuseries 'Best Shape of My Life', Smith opened up about his battle against suicidal thoughts and he overcame the particular phase.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Will Smith is starring in 'Emancipation'.

Hollywood actor Will Smith is starring in 'Emancipation'. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  Hollywood star Will Smith recently revealed that there's a time when he wanted to end his life.

"...Exposing my life and so many things that people don't know about me....the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide," Smith said in the trailer.

It's not clear when the actor had suicidal thoughts.

The YouTube docuseries focuses on the Grammy award-winning actor's fitness and health journey. The first two episodes of 'Best Shape of My Life' will debut November 8, one day before his memoir hits shelves, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The remaining four episodes will premiere daily on Will Smith's official YouTube channel.

