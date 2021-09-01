STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to release in India on September 30

The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date.

Published: 01st September 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The long wait for the next James Bond film is over for the franchise fans as "No Time to Die", which will see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time, is set to release across theatres in India on September 30, Universal Pictures announced Wednesday.

The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date.

"No Time To Die", directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars several popular artists including Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest - Dr. Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q and, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.

The final trailer portrays the cast in intense action sequences with the message- - 'Wait Is Over'.

"No Time To Die" will feature James Bond as he leaves active service.

His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

"No Time to Die" will release in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali later this month.

The film franchise, one of the longest running in the cinema history, has a huge fan base in India.

The first James Bond movie "Dr No", starring Sean Connery as the fictional British spy who prefers his martinis 'shaken, not stirred', released in 1962.

"No Time to Die" is the 25th James Bond movie, which comes after a gap of six years.

The last 007 movie in the franchise was 2015's "Spectre".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Bond Universal Pictures Hollwyood No Time To Die Daniel Craig 007 Cary Joji Fukunaga
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp