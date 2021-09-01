'Nancy Drew spinoff 'Tom Swift' gets series order from The CW network

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Tom Swift", a spinoff show based on popular teen detective Nancy Drew, has secured a straight to series order from The CW network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tian Richards, known for "Burden", plays the titular character of a Black, gay billionaire inventor in the upcoming drama.

Like "Nancy Drew", "Tom Swift" too has its roots in early 20th century novels for young readers from the Stratemeyer Syndicate.

The spinoff revolves around the protagonist who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.

Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

The team behind "Nancy Drew", including showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor and series creators Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are part of the spinoff.

"Tom Swift" went into development last October, with Richards making his first appearance as the character in a May episode of "Nancy Drew", fronted by Kennedy McMann.

Taylor, Landau and Cameron Johnson ("Empire") created the series and executive produces alongside Fake Empire's Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski.

CBS Studios and Fake Empire have produced the spinoff.