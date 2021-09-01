Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Free Guy' to release in India on September 17  

By Express News Service

Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy, which opened in the US and other countries earlier this month, is set to release in India on September 17, the film’s distributor 20th Century Studios announced. The Shawn Levy directorial also features Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

The film follows a bank teller, played by Reynolds, who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and quickly decides to become the hero of his own story. Reynolds recently announced that a sequel has been greenlit for the action-comedy.