STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Demi Lovato 'slid into the DM' of Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire

Singer Demi Lovato admitted that her Paulson/Taylor mention was 'not my smoothest move,' but added they were happy the exchange led to a friendship.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHIGNTON: Seems like even celebrities can't resist sliding into someone's DMs every once in a while. Actor Emily Hampshire recently during singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's podcast revealed how the 'Cool for the Summer' singer slid into her DM.

According to US magazine, during the September 1 episode of '4D With Demi Lovato' podcast, Hampshire revealed that she first met the 29-year-old singer, when Lovato messaged her on Instagram.

To this, the former Disney star joked, "I did, I slid in those DMs."

However, the 40-year-old 'Schitt's Creek' alum confessed that there was more to the story.

The Canada native recalled, "You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up."

The musician then suggested that they could be like Hollywood couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, but quickly realized the comparison implied Hampshire would be Taylor, who is 78.

Hampshire recalled, "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Lovato admitted that her Paulson/Taylor mention was "not my smoothest move," but added they were happy the exchange led to a friendship.

"A non-binary person can dream. And they, she -- I was a 'she' at the time -- she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends," the 'Confident' singer said.

Lovato came out as non-binary, earlier this year "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," they wrote via Instagram in May.

Lovato added, "This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

In an earlier interview, the 'Anyone' singer revealed that their brief engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020 helped them better understand their identity.

As per US magazine, in March, she said, "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth." (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demi Lovato Emily Hampshire Hollywood Schitts Creek
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp