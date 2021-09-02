STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elton John teams up with Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X for 'Lockdown Sessions' album

The album will feature some songs that the world has already heard, including his duet with Rina Sawayama on 'Chosen Family', and his revamp of the Pet Shop Boys' 'It's a Sin' with 'Years & Years'.

Published: 02nd September 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:10 AM

Singer Elton John (File | Associated Press)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Elton John announced the release of his forthcoming new album 'The Lockdown Sessions' to be out on October 22.

The new album is set to show off 16 tracks worth of collaborations with other artists that John has worked on since settling into quarantine in March 2020. After 18 months spent in lockdown, pop superstar Elton John is ready to show fans exactly what he's been up to.

The Lockdown Sessions will also feature 10 brand new songs, featuring stars such as Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and many more according to Billboard.com.

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up," John said of the new album in a statement.

"All the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artistes during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

One of the songs on the album, 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' with Dua Lipa, has already made history for John. Last week, the song debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking John's 68th entry on the chart, and his first entry in over 21 years, after his song 'Someday Out of the Blue' reached No. 99 on the chart dated July 29, 2000.

