STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jabari Banks to lead The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series

Debutant Jabari Banks will play the lead role of Will, which was originally played by Will Smith in the 1990s sitcom.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, and Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, and Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. (Photo | NBC/Warner Bros.)

By Express News Service

Debutant Jabari Banks has been roped in to play a lead role in the upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series.

Jabari Banks

Set in modern-day America, the reboot is touted as a one-hour dramatic analogue of the original sitcom version that leans into the original premise that followed the complicated journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Banks will play the lead role of Will, which was originally played by Will Smith in the 1990s sitcom. Interestingly, Banks lives in West Philadelphia, also the birthplace of his character. Notably, Banks is also a songwriter, singer, rapper, and basketball player.

Bel-Air is based on the viral video by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series. Cooper will serve as co-writer, director, and executive producer, while T J Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Smith also executive produces via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. The reboot series is produced by Westbrook Studios along with Universal Television.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Debutant Jabari Banks Morgan Cooper TJ Brady
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp