Jabari Banks to lead The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series

By Express News Service

Debutant Jabari Banks has been roped in to play a lead role in the upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series.

Jabari Banks

Set in modern-day America, the reboot is touted as a one-hour dramatic analogue of the original sitcom version that leans into the original premise that followed the complicated journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Banks will play the lead role of Will, which was originally played by Will Smith in the 1990s sitcom. Interestingly, Banks lives in West Philadelphia, also the birthplace of his character. Notably, Banks is also a songwriter, singer, rapper, and basketball player.

Bel-Air is based on the viral video by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series. Cooper will serve as co-writer, director, and executive producer, while T J Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Smith also executive produces via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. The reboot series is produced by Westbrook Studios along with Universal Television.

