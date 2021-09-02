STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jordon Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions ink multi-year overall deal with Universal group

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Award winning-writer-director Jordan Peele

Award winning-writer-director Jordan Peele (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal Studios Group has signed a multi-year overall deal with director Jordan Peele, the creator behind hit horror films "Get Out" and "Us", and his Monkeypaw Productions.

Monkeypaw's most recent success is Nia DaCosta's horror hit "Candyman", which Peele wrote with DaCosta and Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld.

The company has also had a number of recent successes on television, including Peele's 2019 "The Twilight Zone" reboot and "Lovecraft Country", reported Collider.

Universal had backed both "Get Out" and "Us".

"We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw's television slate.

Their expertise, creativity, and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company.

This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling," Rosefeld said in a statement.

Universal Studio Group Chairman, Pearlena Igbokwe said Peele is a visionary.

"He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future."

Universal Television President Erin Underhill said that this would be a "fruitful and fun collaboration" with Peele and the team at Monkeypaw.

"Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky's the limit!" While Monkeypaw's recent hits have landed squarely in the horror category, their earlier efforts include the Tracey Morgan series, The Last O.G., as well as Peele's hit sketch show with Keegan Michael Key, Key and Peele.

Tying down a creator and production company with such varied successes is a no-brainer for Universal," Underhill said.

