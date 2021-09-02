Maria Bakalova to headline romantic comedy 

Actor Maria Bakalova, best known for starring in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has been roped in to headline an upcoming romantic comedy titled The Honeymoon.
The film, which is a British-Italian production, will be written and directed by Dean Craig (best known for films like Love Wedding Repeat, Death at a Funeral), and also stars Pico Alexander, Asim Chaudhry and Lucas Bravo.
Bakalova will play a character called Sarah, a new bride who sets off with her husband Adam on a romantic honeymoon in Venice. There, Adam’s excessively needy best friend gatecrashes, turning the trip into a complete disaster.
Filming is currently underway in Rome and Venice. The Honeymoon is produced by Notorious Pictures and Tempo Productions.