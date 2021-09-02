STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mission: Impossible 7' delayed due to COVID-19 concerns

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie has directed the seventh installment of the franchise. Joseph Kosinski has helmed 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Published: 02nd September 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Tom Cruise's next two highly-anticipated movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' are being delayed again due to COVID-19 concerns.

As per Variety, Paramount has delayed its tentpoles amid a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19.

'Top Gun: Maverick' will now open in theatres on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021, while the other Cruise-led adventure, 'Mission: Impossible 7', will release on September 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022.

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie has directed the seventh installment of the franchise. Joseph Kosinski has helmed 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

'Top Gun: Maverick' was originally set for a June 24, 2020 opening but was shifted back to December 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It later had release dates set for July 2, 2021, and, most recently, November 19, 2021.

On the other hand, 'Mission: Impossible 7' was first delayed from July 23, 2021, to November 19 before 'Maverick' took over that spot and pushed it to May 27, 2022. It now lands four months after Maverick's premiere.

But worry not as there are still several promising titles on the calendar through the end of the year, assuming rival studios keep their biggest movies on the schedule.

In the fall, Universal's musical adaptation of 'Dear Evan Hansen' is opening on September 24, MGM's James Bond sequel 'No Time to Die' is launching on October 8 and Sony's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is debuting on October 15.

Later in 2021, Disney and Marvel's 'Eternals' is dated for November 5, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of 'West Side Story' is scheduled for December 10 and Warner Bros.' 'The Matrix 4' is slated for December 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Mission: Impossible 7
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp