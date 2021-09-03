STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

The forthcoming album "Voyage," to be released November 5, is a follow-up to 1981's "The Visitors," which until now had been ABBA's swan song.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, appear in Tokyo on March 14, 1980.

Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, appear in Tokyo on March 14, 1980. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the "Dancing Queen" quartet going entirely digital. 

The forthcoming album "Voyage," to be released November 5, is a follow-up to 1981's "The Visitors," which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27. 

"We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we've decided it's time to end it," ABBA said in a statement Thursday. "They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we've recorded a follow-up to 'The Visitors.'" 

The group has been creating the live show with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic. They say the virtual versions of themselves are "weird and wonderful," and go beyond holograms.

"It was suggested to us that we could go on tour as a hologram. And this is now four, five years ago," Björn Ulvaeus, ABBA's 76-year-old guitarist, backup singer and co-songwriter said at a news conference Thursday. "And we found out very soon that that wasn't even possible because holograms is an old technology, but I mean, the vision was there of having our digital selves, that even was a possibility." 

"And also," said Benny Andersson, 74, who plays keyboards, sings and writes songs with Ulvaeus, "we want to do it before we were dead." 

Ulvaeus added, "it's good if you do that before you dead. Because it gets more accurate then."

They sang and played together for hours every day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, approximately 90-minute show. 

"We dressed up in a leotards with dots or little things on them," Ulvaeus said. "And we had dots in our faces and helmets with cameras. And there we were, the four of us on stage together doing these songs."
They say it was hard work but a great pleasure, but for one thing. 

"I'd say the only big problem was that we had to shave our beards," Andersson said. "I've had my beard for 50 years." 

The planned show spurred the making of the album, which features the new songs "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down." It began with sessions in 2018 and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was so joyful to be together in the studio again, the four of us," Andersson said.

The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group that consisted of two married couples for most of its existence, and whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Ulvaeus and Andersson. 

Their music has remained ubiquitous in the decades since their breakup, in part because of the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" and the two films that followed it. 

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. 

Last week the group launched a website with the title " ABBA Voyage," teasing the new announcement. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABBA new album ABBA Voyage ABBA The Visitors ABBA band ABBA new album release Benny Andersson Bjorn Ulvaeus Agnetha Faltskog Annid Frid Lyngstad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp