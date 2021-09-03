STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes and others to star in Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' 

"Cabinet of Curiosities" is a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror.

Published: 03rd September 2021

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has roped in actors Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham and Essie Davis for his anthology series "Cabinet of Curiosities".

Set up at Netflix, the show will be directed by del Toro, the man behind hits such as "Pan's Labyrinth", "Hellboy", "The Shape of Water".

The ensemble cast also include actors Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman and Peter Weller.

According to Variety, "Cabinet of Curiosities" is a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from the macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy.

Two of the eight tales are original works by del Toro.

The show recently started production in Toronto, Canada.

Besides del Toro, the show's episodes will also be directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas.

The writing team includes Haley Z Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Mika Watkins.

"Cabinet of Curiosities" is created by del Toro, who also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with J Miles Dale.

