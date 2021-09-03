Tony Revolori joins cast of Wes Anderson’s next feature

By Express News Service

Tony Revolori, best-known for playing Zero in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, has joined the cast of the filmmaker’s next.

The development makes him the latest addition to the cast, which includes the likes of A-listers such as Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Rupert Friend, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and Liev Schreiber.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson joins cast of Wes Anderson's next film

The yet-to-be-titled project is currently filming in Spain and further details are currently under tight wraps. Interestingly, this will be the third collaboration between Revolori and Anderson, with the former appearing in the filmmaker’s latest film, The French Dispatch, which recently premiered at Cannes, and slated for release on October 22. Revolori will also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.