Amazon’s 'The Wheel of Time' series starring Rosamund Pike to release on November 19

Amazon Studios’ much-awaited series The Wheel of Time will premiere on the Amazon Prime Video on November 19.

Published: 04th September 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'The Wheel of Time '

Still from 'The Wheel of Time '

By Express News Service

The series is an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s bestselling novel series of the same name. Headlined by Rosamund Pike, The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it. It follows Pike’s character Moraine Damodred, a member of a powerful, all-female organisation ‘Aes Sedal’, who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

The streamer announced the same through the first trailer of the show. The first three episodes of the first season will premiere on November 19, with new episodes available weekly on Fridays, leading up to the season finale on December 24.

In India, the series will be released in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Rave Judkins, who adapted the novels for the screen, will also serve as showrunner. Uta Briesewitz, who has directed the first two episodes, also executive produced the show alongside, Judkins, Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe.

Pike also serves as producer with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Notably, The Wheel of Time was renewed for a second season, which started production recently.
 

