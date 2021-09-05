'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco signed prenuptial agreement with husband Karl before wedding

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, who recently announced her split from husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage, their divorce proceedings will include their prenuptial agreement which the ex-couple signed before their 2018 wedding.

According to US Weekly, a source close to Cuoco exclusively told the outlet that the 'Flight Attendant' star "has ironclad prenup in place."

She and Cook were married in June 2018 after a six-month engagement, during which time the duo signed a legal agreement just in case they were to split. "Her assets are protected," the insider added.

The Emmy nominee filed for divorce on Friday, September 3, the same day the pair announced their breakup.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Friday.

The statement continued, "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

After Cuoco officially filed the paperwork, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, ordered both to share their financial information regarding all current income and expenses as well as property assets owned both separately and together and debts. The two have 60 days to comply.

Prenups typically dictate how assets will be divided in the event of divorce. Cuoco and Cook's agreement details are currently under wraps.

The legal document likely protects Cuoco's estimated USD 100 million net worth. The actor, who started working as a child, has had an endorsement deal with Priceline for several years and was earning USD 1 million per episode in the final two seasons of 'The Big Bang Theory'. Her estimated income from the initial 12-season run of the show is said to be just under USD 150 million, and that's before residuals for syndication and backend equity, as per US Weekly.

Cook, an accomplished equestrian, is assumed to have an impressive bank account to protect as well. He earns thousands in prize money at horse competitions every year, and his father is billionaire Scott Cook, founder of software company Intuit.

The 'Harley Quinn' voiceover actor was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for 21 months from December 2013 until their split in September 2015.

As per US Weekly, the divorce was finalized the next year when Cuoco was ordered to pay the athlete USD 165,000, plus USD 195,000 for his personal trainers and up to USD 55,000 in attorney's fees.