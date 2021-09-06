Annie Wersching to play the Borg Queen in "Star Trek: Picard' Season 2

By Express News Service

After starring in some of the most popular shows on television like 24 and The Vampire Diaries, Annie Wersching has now confirmed to join the cast of Star Trek: Picard as a recurring character.

The sci-fi series is a sequel to 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, 2009’s Star Trek, and TV series Star Strek: The Next Generation.

The story follows Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) who gets caught in the intergalactic drama of the late 24th century — a tough time for the Federation following the devastation of planet Romulus.

Wersching will play the Borg Queen, who was previously played by Alice Krige and Susanna Thompson. She is the cyborg leader of an alien troupe that shares a collective brain.

They were first introduced in The Next Generation, the main villains of 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, and were also featured in the Star Strek: Voyager series.