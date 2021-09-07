STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Game of Thrones' Official Fan Convention coming to Las Vegas in February

The event, which is being organised to celebrate the upcoming "House of the Dragon", a prequel series to the Emmy-winning epic series, will run from February 18-20, 2022.

Published: 07th September 2021 01:28 PM

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Themed Entertainment has announced that the 'Game of Thrones' Official Fan Convention will be held in Las Vegas next year.

According to Collider, the fan convention will be an "action-packed experience" for the franchise fans and will take place at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center.

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros Themed Entertainment said the team is "thrilled" to be celebrating "Game of Thrones" with its first official fan convention.

"This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy," Van Roden said.

The event will feature all of the standard convention fare that veteran attendees of conventions have come to expect, including special guests, cosplay and trivia competitions, plenty of panels, and autograph signings and photo opportunities, as well as the sale of exclusive "Game of Thrones" merchandise.

No schedule or guest line-up has been announced as of yet, but the full schedule, as well as ticket prices and on-sale dates, will be released in the coming months.

Based on George RR Martin's fantasy book series "A Song of Fire And Ice", "Game of Thrones" had a glorious eight-season run on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

It was created by David Benioff and D B Weiss.

The TV show went on to become a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase across the world, with its popularity raising many actors like Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Richard Madden, among others in its large ensemble cast to prominence.

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" received divisive reviews from both the audience and critics, with over two lakh fans signing an online petition urging the premium cable network to remake the last chapter.

Benioff and Weiss, who also served as showrunners on the series, were heavily criticised for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the final season.

