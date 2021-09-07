Jake Lacy, Maika Monroe cast in Significant Other

By Express News Service

Jake Lacy and Maika Monroe have joined Paramount Players’ new sci-fi thriller, Significant Other. The production label of Paramount Pictures recently won rights to the project in bidding, with Dan Berk and Robert Olsen serving as writers and directors of the project. The duo previously helmed the thrillers Body and Villains.

The film is set to debut on Paramount+. Lacy was recently seen in HBO’s hit show The White Lotus, where he played the elitist Shane Patton. He is also known for being a part of films like Obvious Child and How To Be Single and TV shows Girls, The Office, and I’m Dying Up Here. He is now currently filming a role in the new biopic, Being the Ricardos.

Monroe is famous for her breakout role in the modern horror classic, It Follows, and is a part of films including Greta, Honey Boy, and The Guest. Her upcoming roles include a new thriller by Zach Ford titled Watcher, and the new Nick Cassavetes film starring Jamie Foxx called God is a Bullet.