STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Demi Lovato hunts for UFO in 'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' trailer

Peacock Television Network has unveiled the trailer for the UFO docuseries 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' which is set to release on September 30.

Published: 10th September 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato'.

A still from 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Peacock Television Network has unveiled the trailer for the UFO docuseries 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' which is set to release on September 30.

The nearly two-minute docu series' trailer sees Lovato as a self-professed 'UFO experiencer'.

As the clip starts, Lovato recounts "I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. My goal is to find out what really happened."

Without actually taking the name, Lovato hints at spotting the aliens. The trailer further sees Lovato taking their friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato out to the desert to meet with some UFO experts.

As per Variety, the show is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Executive producers are Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and Allison Kaye on behalf of SB Projects; JD Roth, Adam Greener, and Sara Hansemann on behalf of GoodStory; and Andrew Nock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unidentified With Demi Lovato UFO Demi Lovato
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp