Paramount Players acquires US distribution rights to 'Orphan: First Kill'

Published: 10th September 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the first 'Orphan' film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Paramount Players has picked up "Orphan: First Kill" for distribution in the United States.

The movie is a prequel to 2009's "Orphan", which featured actors Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard in the lead.

Actor Isabelle Fuhrman will reprise her iconic role of Esther in the new film, which is being directed by William Brent Bell of "The Boy" fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, EOne and Dark Castle co-financed the prequel that is currently in post-production stage.

Written by David Coggeshall, the film will see Leena Klammer, who posed as nine-year-old Esther Coleman in the first film, orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travelling to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

But Leena's new life as "Esther" comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother (Stiles) who will protect her family at any cost.

"Orphan: First Kill" will also feature Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Jade Michael, Matthew Finlan, and Morgan Giraudet.

