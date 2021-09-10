STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paramount Players picks up US distribution rights to horror-thriller 'Orphan: First Kill'

Hollywood studio Paramount Players has acquired the US distribution rights to 'Orphan: First Kill', the prequel to the 2009 film 'Orphan'.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Paramount Players picked up the domestic rights to 'Orphan: First Kill' from eOne and Dark Castle.

Paramount Players picked up the domestic rights to 'Orphan: First Kill' from eOne and Dark Castle.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood studio Paramount Players has acquired the US distribution rights to 'Orphan: First Kill', the prequel to the 2009 film 'Orphan'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio picked up the domestic rights to the horror-thriller from eOne and Dark Castle.

The movie, now in post-production, is a prequel to Dark Castle's 'Orphan', which was distributed by Warner Bros.

EOne and Dark Castle co-financed the prequel that was directed by William Brent Bell, who previously helmed 'The Boy' and 'The Devil Inside'.

'Orphan: First Kill' revolves around Leena, a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition. Following an escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Leena comes to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy Connecticut family. But Leena's new life as Esther comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her role from the original movie and now also serves as an associate producer on the new movie. Julia Stiles stars as the mother with Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan and Hiro Kanagawa rounding out the cast.

Dave Coggeshall wrote the script for the upcoming horror thriller. Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin produced the project along with James Tomlinson.

David Leslie Johnson, who wrote the original for Dark Castle, executive produced along with Daryl Katz, Chloe Katz, Paul Marcaccio, Victor Moyers and Kyle Irving. Co-producers are Kelly Gallagher and Robert Bell.

No release date for the movie has been set yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orphan First Kill Paramount Players
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp