Eternals and other Disney movies to release exclusively in theatres after 'Shang-Chi' success

Superhero tentpole "Eternals", which comes from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, will make its debut on November 5, while "West Side Story" will bow in theatres on December 10.

Published: 11th September 2021 11:48 AM

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Buoyed by the strong performance of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at the US box office, Hollywood studio Disney has announced that its upcoming films, including "Eternals", will get an exclusive theatrical window.

In a statement, the studio said "Eternals", one of the much-awaited titles of 2021, as well as Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake and the long-delayed "Kingsman" prequel "The King's Man" will play in US theatres for 45 days before being available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Filmmaker Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel", which has a release date of October 15, and animated feature "Ron's Gone Wrong", set for October 22, are also getting an exclusive 45-day theatrical window.

Superhero tentpole "Eternals", which comes from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, will make its debut on November 5, while "West Side Story" will bow in theatres on December 10.

"The King's Man", which has been delayed multiple times, will release on December 22.

The studio further announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios' musical "Encanto" will arrive in theatres on November 24, with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before coming to streaming service Disney Plus on December 24.

"Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

"As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theatres, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season," he added.

Disney has also announced new release dates for its movies from various divisions, reported Variety.

Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley", the Searchlight Pictures project, has moved to a wide release on December 17 from December 3.

It will compete against "Spider-Man: No Way Home", a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid", starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, will debut in theatres on May 26, 2023.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie", based on animated television series of the same name, will release on May 27, 2022.

